Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 704,593.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 5.0% of Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned 10.62% of Invesco QQQ worth $37,299,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9%

QQQ opened at $595.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $571.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.90. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $598.14.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.