GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average is $73.33. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

