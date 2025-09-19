Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $17.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $17,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,760,000 after purchasing an additional 857,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,969 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,957,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,588,000 after purchasing an additional 545,244 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,235,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,790,000 after purchasing an additional 65,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,630,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,768,000 after purchasing an additional 792,628 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

