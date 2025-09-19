Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Position Raised by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $189.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $190.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

