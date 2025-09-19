Clare Market Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Clare Market Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 17,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $143.63 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.53 and its 200 day moving average is $129.31.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.