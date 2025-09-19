Clare Market Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $154.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $156.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

