AHL Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

AHL Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 870 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.25, for a total value of $672,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 113,022 shares in the company, valued at $87,394,261.50. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,280. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,932 shares of company stock worth $34,408,816. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.69.

AXON opened at $766.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $759.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $692.51. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $383.03 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.25, a P/E/G ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

