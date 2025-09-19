CWC Advisors LLC. Purchases 500 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

CWC Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TIP stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.70. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

