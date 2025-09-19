Three Seasons Wealth LLC Buys 10,093 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Three Seasons Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.2% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,200,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 32,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 41,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.39.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

