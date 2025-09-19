Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires Shares of 119,582 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,054,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.2% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $842,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,084 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,430 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,058.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,740,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,522 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.03.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.