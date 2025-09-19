Clare Market Investments LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $39.01.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

