Three Seasons Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Three Seasons Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,248 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

