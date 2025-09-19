Top Gold Stocks To Watch Now – September 18th

Robinhood Markets, CocaCola, and Newmont are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are equity shares of companies that mine, refine or explore for gold. They offer investors exposure to the price movements of gold along with the potential for dividends or capital gains, but they also carry risks related to production costs, geopolitical factors and broader stock?market dynamics. While these shares often move in line with bullion prices, their performance can diverge depending on individual company operations and market sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

