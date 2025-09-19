Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF is Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 7.1% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $21,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $213.07 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $213.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.96 and a 200 day moving average of $186.64. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

