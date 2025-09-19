Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $303.0588.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

Get Chubb alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CB

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:CB opened at $274.36 on Friday. Chubb has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.