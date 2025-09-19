ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 121.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 90.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of AFL stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.19. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Barclays set a $98.00 target price on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.15.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

