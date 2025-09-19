Peoples Bank KS Acquires 875 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

