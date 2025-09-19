Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,791,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 424,235 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,454,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,773,000 after purchasing an additional 213,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,317,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,659,000 after purchasing an additional 257,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 895,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,266 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.27.

Shares of ATO opened at $162.54 on Friday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.95 and a 1-year high of $168.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

