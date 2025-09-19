Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Increases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,976,000 after buying an additional 824,243 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 15,648.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 627,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,375,000 after buying an additional 623,264 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after buying an additional 604,124 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 141.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,481,000 after buying an additional 548,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 681.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 522,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,072,000 after buying an additional 455,276 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $127.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.94.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

