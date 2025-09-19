Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.