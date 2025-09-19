Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 64,452 Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.65, for a total value of $15,510,373.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 634,821,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,769,752,101.90. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $15,310,838.90.

On Friday, September 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $15,568,542.90.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total value of $16,767,187.20.

On Monday, September 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $17,003,944.80.

On Thursday, September 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $17,665,329.60.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.44, for a total value of $17,909,769.60.

On Friday, August 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.23, for a total value of $17,545,903.20.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.35, for a total transaction of $17,554,284.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.32, for a total value of $17,552,188.80.

On Friday, August 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $17,794,533.60.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $238.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.68 and a 200 day moving average of $245.96. The company has a market capitalization of $268.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.00 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $29,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.02.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

