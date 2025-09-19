Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total value of $1,136,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,692,231.75. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,030. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $113.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $121.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

