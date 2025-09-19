Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.22.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

