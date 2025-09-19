Trust Point Inc. Buys 2,939 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $8,853,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 47,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 107,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $60,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,124.70. The trade was a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

