Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $70.41 and a one year high of $108.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average is $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

