Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Position Reduced by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after purchasing an additional 583,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,273,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,779,000 after purchasing an additional 111,162 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $157.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.49. The company has a market cap of $368.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,902.24. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,134.57. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

