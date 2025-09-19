Orgel Wealth Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,718,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,475,000 after purchasing an additional 495,036 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 223,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This trade represents a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,599 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Nasdaq Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Nasdaq Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.54%.
Nasdaq Company Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
