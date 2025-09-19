Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 337 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after buying an additional 4,107,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after buying an additional 3,757,143 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after buying an additional 2,703,613 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $663.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $599.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $666.27. The stock has a market cap of $668.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

