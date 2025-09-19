Security National Bank Increases Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Security National Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

JEPQ opened at $57.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $58.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

