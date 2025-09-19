Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $228,000. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VUG stock opened at $476.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $478.39.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.