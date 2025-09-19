Clare Market Investments LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Clare Market Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of IWO opened at $323.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.19 and a 12 month high of $324.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.41 and its 200-day moving average is $277.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.