Clare Market Investments LLC Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Clare Market Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wall Street Zen raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

