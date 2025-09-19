Clare Market Investments LLC Has $869,000 Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Clare Market Investments LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 204.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,250 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,450 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,441 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,197 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 107,114 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,695 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 789,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,384.60. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,316,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,426,870. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,147 shares of company stock valued at $577,593 over the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.81. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 68.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.