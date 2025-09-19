Wabtec $WAB Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wabtec by 2,220.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 706,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Wabtec by 46.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 380,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,057,000 after purchasing an additional 120,057 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wabtec by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Wabtec by 16.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wabtec by 5.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $340,954.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,586,965.53. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,586 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wabtec Price Performance

WAB stock opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.76. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $151.81 and a 1 year high of $216.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.65.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Wabtec Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

