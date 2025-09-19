McHugh Group LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

McHugh Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $399,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,159 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 748.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,700,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,557 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 662.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8,128.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,460,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,945 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,743.05. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Marvell Technology Stock Performance
MRVL opened at $74.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of -571.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
