McHugh Group LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

McHugh Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $399,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,159 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 748.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,700,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,557 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 662.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8,128.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,460,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,945 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,743.05. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Melius Research raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $74.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of -571.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.