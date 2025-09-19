Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $13.45 Million in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,451,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.8% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of QQQ opened at $595.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $571.28 and a 200 day moving average of $522.90. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $598.14.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.