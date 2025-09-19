Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Acquired by CWC Advisors LLC.

CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 234,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after buying an additional 92,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,007,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,379.80. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $1,969,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,278.44. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $59.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%.Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

