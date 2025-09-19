BlackRock Science and Technology Trust $BST Stock Position Raised by Stolper Co

Stolper Co increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,779,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $944,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,260 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BST opened at $40.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.