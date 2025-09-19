Grove Bank & Trust Sells 85 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in AON were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 54.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $352.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.25. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $323.73 and a 12-month high of $412.97.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 price target (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.69.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

