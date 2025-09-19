ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $285,000 in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,729,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,445,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GEV opened at $611.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.18. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $238.11 and a one year high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $166.45 billion, a PE ratio of 147.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Melius Research set a $740.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.35.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

