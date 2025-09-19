Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Buys 788 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 22.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Nordson by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $227.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $266.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.59 and a 200-day moving average of $208.11.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.04 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

