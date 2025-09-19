General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 101.5% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Mills by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

NYSE GIS opened at $49.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $75.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

