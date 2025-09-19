Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $177,000 Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $13,098,864.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,146,635. This trade represents a 29.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 112,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $7,118,054.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 675,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,681,957.21. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 851,636 shares of company stock valued at $54,552,479 over the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

