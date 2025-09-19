Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases Shares of 11,039 AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 30.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,647,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,251 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 406.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,020,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,974 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,036,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,712,000 after buying an additional 1,329,166 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 650.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,234,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,761,000 after buying an additional 1,070,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,807,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,853,000 after buying an additional 948,659 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.8%

AZN stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

