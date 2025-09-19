Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $43,000 Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,571,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $925,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 36,209 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 76,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 30,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.The company had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STWD. UBS Group raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

