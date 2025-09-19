Oldfather Financial Services LLC Invests $537,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MY Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

VV stock opened at $306.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.64 and its 200 day moving average is $275.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.40 and a 1-year high of $307.35.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

