Chubb Limited $CB Shares Purchased by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 36,831.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,390 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $562,221,000. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after purchasing an additional 878,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1,243.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,491,000 after acquiring an additional 629,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $274.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.08. The firm has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

