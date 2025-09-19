T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $105.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.51. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.76%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

