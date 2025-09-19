Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 14,197 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on J shares. Wall Street Zen raised Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE J opened at $149.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $152.40.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

