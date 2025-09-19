Oldfather Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 432,615 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $920,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $65.26.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

